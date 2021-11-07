Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,967 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Silk Road Medical worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $540,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $543,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,312. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

