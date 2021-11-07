Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Takes $2.36 Million Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Stem makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned about 0.05% of Stem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $212,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STEM opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

