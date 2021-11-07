The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $224.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.99. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

