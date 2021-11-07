Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $109.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

