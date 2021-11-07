$1.16 EPS Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.13. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.70.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.19. 1,678,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,206. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $349.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.