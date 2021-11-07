Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,011.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,839.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,649.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,298 shares of company stock valued at $492,643,586. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

