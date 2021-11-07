Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.98 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 94,443.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.09 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

