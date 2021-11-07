Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2,024.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $40,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $284.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.