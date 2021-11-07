SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $712 million-$716 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.22 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,373. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.