Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) Head-To-Head Review

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telefónica and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 3 4 3 0 2.00 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefónica currently has a consensus target price of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 22.02%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefónica and OI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.50 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.39 OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19% OI N/A -35.27% -2.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Telefónica has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefónica beats OI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About OI

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

