Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.