Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
