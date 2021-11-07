Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,157.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.93 or 0.07414895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.92 or 0.00321626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.23 or 0.00959228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00086290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.00424016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00271606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00251921 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

