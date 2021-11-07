Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $521.07 or 0.00838299 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $14,018.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099811 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.30 or 0.07367222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,006.18 or 0.99756109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022218 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

