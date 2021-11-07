Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00013176 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $257.94 million and $12.84 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00255143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00102854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

