National Pension Service Buys 16,902 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $127,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $149.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average is $127.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.