Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $144,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Shares of CHTR opened at $689.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $741.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

