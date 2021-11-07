Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 85,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.