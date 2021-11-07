Man Group plc Sells 62,199 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,199 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.17 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $131.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

