Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

