Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth about $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.39.

NYSE NIO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

