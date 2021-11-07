Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Qorvo stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

