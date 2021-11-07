Castleark Management LLC Buys 34,600 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 410.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of DKS opened at $129.65 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.