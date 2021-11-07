Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Position Reduced by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.42.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

