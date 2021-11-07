Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

