Castleark Management LLC Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.39% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $834.76 million, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

