MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LHC Group worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $260,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Shares of LHCG opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.