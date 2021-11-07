Castleark Management LLC Takes $8.72 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 163,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

