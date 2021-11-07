CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 175.58% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get CommScope alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CommScope stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of CommScope worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.52.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.