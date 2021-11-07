Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QRTEA stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 22,610,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,973. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

