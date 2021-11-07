SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

