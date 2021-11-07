Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 742 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $375.23 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.24 and a 200-day moving average of $388.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

