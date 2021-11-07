MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $237.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $244.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 206.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

