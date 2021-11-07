Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,200 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up about 7.0% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. black and white Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $67,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

MTCH opened at $160.73 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

