Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

