Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93,839.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 120,115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $235.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

