Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87.

