420 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120,990.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 336.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 146,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 524.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 205,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.69 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

