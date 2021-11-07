Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

Shares of FL stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

