46,258 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116,654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

