1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

