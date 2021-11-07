Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. 6elm Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $11,769,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.97.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.