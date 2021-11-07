$280.88 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post $280.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.45 million to $296.62 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

REG stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

