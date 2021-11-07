Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $363.82 on Top Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $363.82 or 0.00587500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.36 million and $313,608.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004264 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00233478 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006490 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,236 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

