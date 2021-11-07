Analysts Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 586,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,610. The stock has a market cap of $509.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

