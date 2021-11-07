Contrasting IKONICS (IKNX) and Its Peers

IKONICS (NASDAQ: IKNX) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IKONICS to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

IKONICS has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IKONICS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS -2.66% 10.96% 8.53% IKONICS Competitors -36.53% -1,745.14% -11.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IKONICS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -133.11 IKONICS Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -19.07

IKONICS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS. IKONICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IKONICS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS Competitors 650 3135 4807 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.48%. Given IKONICS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IKONICS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IKONICS competitors beat IKONICS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

