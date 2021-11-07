Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $328,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens raised shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.77.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $115.90.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

