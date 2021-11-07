Invesco Ltd. Sells 748,486 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 748,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.33% of Hess worth $359,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hess by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Hess by 124.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $82.55 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

