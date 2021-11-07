Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,987,905 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.68% of Baker Hughes worth $400,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,546,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,602,766 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

