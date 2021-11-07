Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 91,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,947. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $80.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 3,505.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Protara Therapeutics worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

