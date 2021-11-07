Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 5,605,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,506. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,444 shares of company stock worth $793,823. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.